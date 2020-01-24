UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Senior Officials, Discusses Strategic Cooperation Partnerships In Davos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets senior officials, discusses strategic cooperation partnerships in Davos

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with ministers and senior officials to discuss strategic cooperation in the fields of economy, Artificial Intelligence, and capacity building during his participation in the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Davos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with ministers and senior officials to discuss strategic cooperation in the fields of economy, Artificial Intelligence, and capacity building during his participation in the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed has met with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies in Singapore, and commended his government's economic policies, which, he said, set an example for other nations to follow.

Tharman appreciated the strong bilateral ties with the UAE, and stressed the importance of strengthening their trade and business relations.

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed also met with Kevin Sneader, the Global Managing Partner of management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. They discussed technological advances set to develop lasting changes for organisations, support talent and create more opportunities for generations to come.

