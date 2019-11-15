Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporean Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, discussed with S Iswaran, Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information, ways to develop relations between Abu Dhabi and Singapore in the Artificial Intelligence and digital economy fields.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khalid and the Singaporean minister said that they look forward to boost bilateral relations, which have been going on for 35 years during which they witnessed an upward track in all fields and sectors of common interest.

Sheikh Khalid emphasised that the commonalities between the UAE and Singapore have always been an impetus for enhancing bilateral relations over the past years.

In this context, he also spoke about the noble values and the far-sighted vision of the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan are deemed common qualities between the Founding Father, Lee Kuan Yew , founder of the Republic of Singapore, which qualified them to build two powerful countries.

He added that these commonalities between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Lee are based on solid ground that aim to giving priorities of public interest and focussing on developing the country's statures and gains as well as raising level of living standards of their citizens and this has been achieved in both countries.

The two sides discussed the importance of boosting investment in the government system in order to cope with the rapid developments, especially in the digital field, and the permanent readiness to adopt the latest technological solutions which are capable of meeting the economic and social requirements, to ensure the sustainability of growth, and to take advantage of the opportunities provided by modern technologies.

In this regard, H.H. and the Singaporean Minister paid attention to the importance of investing in human capital and developing the skills of employees to cope with the future economy requirements.

In turn, the Singapore's Minister of Communications and Information said that Abu Dhabi and Singapore share many commonalities, particularly the open market principles, trade capabilities and multicultural society, which have long formed a solid ground for growing partnerships and cooperation.

The Singaporean Minister expressed his admiration for the Year of Tolerance initiatives, which reflect the UAE's keenness to spread and adopt tolerance, pluralism and coexistence values, and to raise awareness not only at the national level, but also at the regional and international levels.

In this context, he pointed to the importance of the global message conveyed by the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE in February, which reflected the inspiring humanitarian approach adopted by the UAE.