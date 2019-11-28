Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today inaugurated CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the new sports and leisure attraction on Yas Island.

Opening to the public from 29 November, CLYMB is home to the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber and world’s tallest indoor climbing wall - two record-breaking experiences which are set to appeal to sports and leisure enthusiasts.

The opening event witnessed a thrilling entertainment showcase by record-breaking skydiver, daredevil, and BASE jumper, Felix Baumgartner, who took a flight in the chamber – as well an exhilarating performance by Redbull indoor skydiving athletes and gold medallists, Kyra Poh from Singapore and Maja Kuczynska from Poland. Red Bull climbing athlete and professional rock-climbing champion, Sasha DiGiulian from the US laid the first climbing chalk marks as she scaled the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall.

Suitable for guests of all ages and skill levels, and with expert instructors supervising at all times, CLYMB’s skydiving flight chamber is 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 32 meters (104 feet) high. Its indoor climbing wall is 43 metres (141 feet) in height, and features five walls of various degrees of height and difficulty. The attraction is conveniently accessible through Yas Mall and is adjacent to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the opening, which was attended by members of the Abu Dhabi Executive council, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "This is yet another milestone for us as we continue to elevate Yas Island’s position as a leading global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. We are honoured to have H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates this one of a kind sports attraction, which is designed to become the ultimate hub for adventure, offering something completely unique, challenging and unforgettable for active lifestyle enthusiasts from around the world."

"The opening of CLYMB Abu Dhabi is yet another step forward to deliver on our commitment to drive increased visitors to Yas Island, enhance its appeal, and offer a diverse range of attractions and experiences within one destination," added Al Mubarak.

CLYMB Abu Dhabi's striking architecture has been inspired by the UAE's rugged, mountainous landscape. With its geometric exterior resembling a crystal-like structure, the venue has already become a Yas Island landmark, adding to the integrated leisure, lifestyle and entertainment experiences available to visitors.

CLYMB Abu Dhabi opens to the public on 29 November 2019 with operating hours from Sunday to Thursday between 12:00pm - 9:00pm, and Friday to Saturday from 12:00pm - 11:00pm.