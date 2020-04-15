UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Reviews Abu Dhabi Police’s Efforts In National Sterilisation Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts in National Sterilisation Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has checked up on the progress of Abu Dhabi Police’s Operations Department and Incident Command work in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, during a phone call with a group of police officers.

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed followed up on the National Sterilisation Programme, and was briefed about the progress of Abu Dhabi Police’s operations on the ground, and its role in facilitating the work of those participating in the programme.

His Highness commended the great efforts of all teams within Abu Dhabi Police, and assured the police officers: "You and your brothers working in the healthcare sector are our frontlines of defence."

