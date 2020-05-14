UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Reviews Progress At Government Contact Centre And TAMM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) ABU DHABI,13th May 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, held a virtual meeting with employees from the Government contact Centre, and the Government Services Centre, ‘TAMM’, following the launch of the ‘Digital Month’ initiative.

His Highness emphasised that all resources will be made available to provide quality government services, with enhanced accessibility. His Highness instructed the centres to ensure seamless provision of services to citizens and residents as a top priority, in order to facilitate their needs.

In the meeting, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed was updated on the work of both centres to deliver high quality services to the community, and respond promptly to their questions and inquiries. They also discussed their plans to respond to current developments, based on up-to-date information and data.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed was briefed on ongoing development plans, which include responding rapidly to customers’ calls, enhancing government services systems, and focusing on smart electronic services in order to strengthen Abu Dhabi Government’s digital transformation process.

His Highness emphasised the importance of increasing awareness among the community and clients of the digital government services available, so they could save time and effort, avoid visiting centres, and finalise their transactions remotely.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed also followed up on developments at the Government contact Centre and Government Services Centre, ‘TAMM’, in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

He spoke about the importance of utilising Abu Dhabi’s robust electronic infrastructure to enhance remote work systems, and to cope with current challenges.

The Abu Dhabi Government contact Centre is providing businesses and the community with an important service, receiving clients’ calls and inquiries via 800555, and working in close coordination with TAMM to apply best international standards in their response to customers’ calls and inquiries, and providing necessary government services.

