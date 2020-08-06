Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of extensive efforts of SEHA’s COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee, visited SEHA’s COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to get an overview of the progress made as part of SEHA’s extensive efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed by Salem Rashid Al Noaimi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, on the role of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in monitoring and managing positive cases and providing comprehensive services to centres visitors. Sheikh Khalid complemented the role played by the centres in curbing the COVID-19 outbreak and thanked the centre’s team for all their efforts in bringing the UAE leadership’s vision to life.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said, "With the direction and support of our wise leadership, we continue our unwavering efforts towards curbing the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring the health and wellbeing of our community, as it remains at the forefront of our leadership’s priorities. The opening of the COVID Prime Assessment Centre is part of our commitment to fight the pandemic. We have seen positive outcomes through the increased number of recovery cases and the sharp decline in registered positive cases and mortality."

Salem Al Noaimi added, "The leadership’s continuous empowerment of the healthcare sector was the catalyst behind providing high-quality healthcare services to the community.

SEHA is always keen on providing healthcare services that meet the highest international standards and are in line with the directions of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi."

He further stated that SEHA has achieved positive results in combating the COVID-19 virus thanks to the unwavering support of the wise leadership and its empowerment of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi. He reiterated that SEHA facilities are ready to handle the Emirate’s healthcare needs, as they are equipped with advanced technologies and equipment and highly qualified medical and administration teams.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said, "The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are the first in the UAE to be exclusively dedicated to COVID-19 positive patients. The centres have played and continue to play a pivotal role in combating COVID-19 since they serve as the first stop for patients with a positive test result. The positive results recently announced for Abu Dhabi Emirate are a testament that these centres and the other projects established by the Abu Dhabi Government were instrumental in the Emirate’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, through effectively monitoring and managing positive cases and providing them with the necessary advice, guidance and treatment until they are fully recovered."

SEHA had established the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres with the aim of confirming test results quickly and efficiently and effectively monitoring and managing positive cases.