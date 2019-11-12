Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mangrove Walk

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, toured Mangrove Walk project, which is developed by Modon Properties,Modon, an integrated master developer and subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid was accompanied by Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and Acting Chairman of the Department of Transport, and Abdulla Al Sahi, Chief Executive Officer of Modon.

Sheikh Khalid viewed the unique design of Mangrove Walk, which reflects the local nature and highlights the coastal features of the region. It provides residents and visitors a chance to explore the surrounding unique habitat which includes these natural mangroves.

Once complete, Mangrove Walk will be host to a number of facilities including kayaking activities, a boardwalk with interactive educational lessons, a play area for children and viewing terraces for visitors to enjoy the stunning natural scenery on offer. There will also be a visitor’s centre, which aims to raise awareness about mangrove trees and their environmental significance.

H.H. instructed that the project to be completed by January 2020 according to the highest international standards, given its significance as one of the projects aimed at building natural reserves and preserving the environment, in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi Government to build vibrant and sustainable communities.

Abdulla Al Sahi, CEO of Modon, said: "Mangrove Walk is the first of its kind in Modon’s destination package, which aims to enhance Abu Dhabi's profile in ecotourism. The project covering over one million square meters filled with maritime mangroves trees which will be used for tourism, creative and educational purposes for both residents and tourists.

"It has been an honour to welcome H.H. Sheikh Khalid to Mangrove Walk and have the opportunity to highlight one of our first non-residential projects, as well as our commitment to the highest standards of sustainability and environmental protection."

Modon conceptualised the Mangrove Walk to showcase and educate local and international visitors about Abu Dhabi’s natural heritage and environmental conservation efforts.

The project enjoys close proximity to other popular destinations in Abu Dhabi including Yas Waterpark, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island’s Cultural District.