Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Saturday toured the Mushrif Mall, the expansive, three-level complex offering a spectrum of subtle, clean, and eco-friendly features to cater to all levels of clients, including locals and expatriates.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid, who was accompanied by businessman Yusuff Ali, stopped at several shops and talked with shoppers.

The mall features, among many others, Lulu Hypermarket, fish, meat, fruit and vegetables market, more than 200 retail outlets, restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, entertainment and fun areas.