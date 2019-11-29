UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Tours Yas Marina Circuit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:15 PM

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circuit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 29th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, toured Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi to inspect the operations on the ground during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2019, for which 60,000 visitors – 70% of them from outside the UAE – are set to enjoy a spectacular long weekend of events.

Among the guests will be top international F1 drivers, crews, teams, VVIPs, media representatives and A-list celebrities.

During his tour at Yas Marina Circuit, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visited the master operation room and reviewed field crews’ operations to ensure that everything is on track to reflect Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for world-class sport and entertainment.

Sheikh Khalid then toured the Paddock, where VVIPs will watch the action from suites directly overlooking the track, and he visited the lounges of Abu Dhabi, Mubadala, Adnoc and Abu Dhabi Airports, before paying a visit to the hall where Sotheby's Auctioneers is holding a five-day auction for luxury cars for the very first time in the middle East, to coincide with the Grand Prix.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit is witnessing five days of thrilling action, with a number of car races culminating in the season-ending F1 race, followed by a ceremony on Monday, December 2nd 2019, to mark the UAE 48Th National Day.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Car Middle East Hub November December 2019 Media From Top Race

Recent Stories

Trump Pledges 'Full Support' to UK After Terror At ..

1 minute ago

Trump to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Macron, Merk ..

1 minute ago

Russian Threats to Be 'High Priority' Issue at NAT ..

1 minute ago

The AWACS, NATO's reconnaissance air wing

1 minute ago

Pakistan welcomes Trump's willingness to resume ta ..

1 minute ago

Police shoot man on London Bridge after stabbing

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.