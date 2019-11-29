Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circuit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 29th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, toured Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi to inspect the operations on the ground during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2019, for which 60,000 visitors – 70% of them from outside the UAE – are set to enjoy a spectacular long weekend of events.

Among the guests will be top international F1 drivers, crews, teams, VVIPs, media representatives and A-list celebrities.

During his tour at Yas Marina Circuit, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visited the master operation room and reviewed field crews’ operations to ensure that everything is on track to reflect Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for world-class sport and entertainment.

Sheikh Khalid then toured the Paddock, where VVIPs will watch the action from suites directly overlooking the track, and he visited the lounges of Abu Dhabi, Mubadala, Adnoc and Abu Dhabi Airports, before paying a visit to the hall where Sotheby's Auctioneers is holding a five-day auction for luxury cars for the very first time in the middle East, to coincide with the Grand Prix.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit is witnessing five days of thrilling action, with a number of car races culminating in the season-ending F1 race, followed by a ceremony on Monday, December 2nd 2019, to mark the UAE 48Th National Day.