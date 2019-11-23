Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 'Abu Dhabi Art'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd November 2019 (WAM) - The Patron of Abu Dhabi Art 2019, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited the leading art fair, taking place from 21-23 November at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

During his tour of the exhibits, His Highness was joined by Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Arts and Heritage Sector at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development; and Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art.

While touring the galleries, Sheikh Khalid met with participating gallerists and a number of the curators and artists contributing to the Abu Dhabi Art cultural programme.

Now in its 11th edition, the leading art fair features participation from esteemed galleries, artists and curators from around the world, as well as emerging local talent, in its wide-ranging exhibitions and programming. In addition to the commercial aspect of the fair, the event offers specially-commissioned installations, curated exhibitions, and a full public programme of talks, workshops, performances and other activations.

Abu Dhabi Art’s agenda goes beyond the annual four-day fair, with 2019 witnessing its most extensive programme to date. Featured exhibitions, including the Gateway and Beyond: Emerging Artists exhibitions, will remain open after 23 November, running into early 2020.

The annual exhibition Beyond sees large-scale sculptures and installations displayed across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. One branch of this extended off-site programme is Beyond: Artist Commissions, which has returned with three commissions in Al Ain.

The commissioned 2019 artists are Leandro Erlich and Oliver Beer, whose works were unveiled yesterday upon the opening of the fair and will be exhibited for two months afterwards.

The second part of Beyond is the Beyond: Emerging Artists initiative, this year curated by Rokni Haerizadeh, Ramin Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian. The three selected artists – Ayesha Hadhir, Rawdha Khalifa Al Ketbi and Shaikha Fahad Al Ketbi – have undertaken a year-long project culminating in the realisation of a new art work or project which was unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art today.

The works will remain on display for two months after the fair.