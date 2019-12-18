UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Al Hosn Festival

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) H.H Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, paid a visit to Al Hosn Festival.

The festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Department, and will run at Al Hosn Area in downtown Abu Dhabi until 19th December.

During his visit, Sheikh Khalid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalid toured the festival, which reflects the Abu Dhabi’s deep and rich heritage, and includes a local folkloric market, classic cars show, kids’ zone and the Sneaker Station.

