Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits GITEX Technology Week

6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today visited GITEX Technology Week 2019, the region's premier technology event where up to 4500 companies from 100 countries are participating in Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Khalid toured the pavilions of the Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah governments where a large number of local government departments are showcasing their latest customer-centric innovations and digital services.

Sheikh Khalid was introduced to the digital initiatives launched by these departments to support the country's path to digital transformation.

He also toured the stand of the Saudi Interior Ministry where he was briefed on the employment of AI-powered services and their role in underpinning security.

Sheikh Khalid was accompanied during the tour by Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Office of the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of The Department of Finance; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health; Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; and Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.

