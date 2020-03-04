UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Ma’an's Social Innovation Platform

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an's social innovation platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today visited social innovation platform of Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an at Yas Mall.

The Exchange, is a platform that has been running over the course of four weeks and will last until March 7th. Since its launch, the platform has offered over 52 workshops and talks hosted by international speakers and has attracted more than 1,500 visitors.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed visited the five different spaces in the platform that include: Join the Community, Get Inspired, Learn from Others, Make New Connections, and Get Involved, and experienced the walk-through exhibition depicting the story of Ma’an and the specialised workshop areas. The visit came as part of the efforts of the government of Abu Dhabi to promote the development of meaningful social projects in the capital.

Sheikh Khalid was accompanied by Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, who provided a tour of the space and explained the objective of 'The Exchange' which was designed to serve as a platform for the public to meet social entrepreneurs and discover the innovative ideas to create a positive social impact in Abu Dhabi as well as learning about the opportunities for volunteering in the capital.

The platform highlighted a number of important topics to discuss such as making a positive impact on society, and how to collaborate to find solutions to social challenges such as social isolation of senior citizens and how to properly integrate people of determination into our society.

In addition, the platform focused on promoting mental wellbeing and tackling the challenges faced by members of the community of all ages, which is the topic of the second cycle of the Ma’an Social Incubator. Other topics discussed included CSR initiatives and other activities dedicated for families and children.

Weekends at The Exchange were ideal for children, as Ma’an provided many artistic activities and crafts for parents and children to enjoy in addition to activities such as yoga sessions, book readings, and more.

