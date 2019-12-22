Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohamed Al Murr

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) DUBAI, 21st December 2019 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited Mohamed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, at his home in Dubai.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged friendly talks with Al Murr, particularly on literature, thought, culture and poetry, in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, along with other senior officials and notables.

Al Murr welcomed the visit of His Highness, expressing his thanks and appreciation for his gesture and keenness to communicate with the Emirati people.

The visit reflects the UAE leadership's emphasis on maintaining communication with citizens to further strengthen the social fabric, following legacy of the forefathers.

His Highness visited Al Murr’s home library, which comprises a collection of literary works that supported cultural movement at the local and regional levels.