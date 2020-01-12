Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th January 2020 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Saturday visited Salem bin Thaaloob bin Salem Al Derei at his residence in Mohamed bin Zayed city.

H.H Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, accompanied Sheikh Khalid during the visit, along with Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, and number of senior officials.

Sheikh Khalid exchanged friendly talks with Al Derei and the guests.

Al Derei welcomed the visit of His Highness, expressing his thanks and appreciation for his gesture and keenness to communicate with the Emirati people.

The visit reflects the UAE leadership's emphasis on maintaining communication with citizens to further strengthen the social fabric, following legacy of the forefathers.