Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive-through testing facility at Abu Dhabi Corniche

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited Abu Dhabi Health Services Company’s drive-through testing facility at Abu Dhabi Corniche to get an overview of the progress made as part of SEHA’s extensive testing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

During his visit, His Highness was briefed by Salem Al Noaimi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, on the contribution of the drive-through testing facilities in the nation’s response to the global pandemic. He also spent time with the team who established the National Screening Centres. During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Khalid complemented the role played by these centres, including the drive-through facilities, in successfully managing the COVID-19 outbreak and commended the impressive commitment of each and every individual across the SEHA network.

As part of the visit, Sheikh Khalid also reviewed the results delivered by 20 drive-through centres across the UAE. This included over 700,000 tests being conducted for the Abu Dhabi community, 61 percent of which were for the UAE nationals. It also comprised of the free screenings completed for the UAE citizens and their domestic workers, residents from high-risk categories including People of Determination, pregnant women, those over the age of 50, and people with coronavirus symptoms or those who have come into contact with coronavirus patients, in line with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

These centres, which were managed by 900+ staff have provided screening support to key sectors such as government entities, travel and tourism companies, sports facilities, higher education institutions and the media, among others.

Salem Al Noaimi said, "We are honoured by H.H.’s visit to the Corniche drive-through screening centre. Our wise leaders have empowered the healthcare sector to deliver an effective response to COVID-19 by providing their unwavering commitment and support. Enabled by this steadfast leadership, our staff have been on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic and have risen to the challenge admirably. Testing is one of the most important measures and the drive-through centres established by SEHA have been crucial in protecting the community."

Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, Chief Executive Officer at AHS, said, "The National Screening Centres have played a significant role in providing the citizens and residents of the UAE access to world-class testing facilities. Additionally, the screening facilities have supported key sectors by testing their employees to ensure business continuity and aiding economic activities. The health and wellbeing of the community has always been our top priority and the visit by His Highness has further motivated us to continue to deliver on the UAE leadership’s vision of making comprehensive healthcare solutions accessible to all, especially during these challenging times."

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the UAE, SEHA has established 24 facilities across the nation to expand testing capabilities and build on the existent healthcare infrastructure.