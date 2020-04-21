Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three field hospitals launched by SEHA in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to strengthen medical care in face of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) In line with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has established three field hospitals in the UAE as it continues to play an integral role on the frontlines of the nation’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the field hospitals in the Emirates Humanitarian City located in Mohammed bin Zayed city in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center, to explore the facilities’ readiness and medical equipment and ensure the community has access to quality healthcare services, complementing the existing structure with additional resources to meet all healthcare needs in light of the current situation.

Sheikh Khalid viewed the development of the field hospital in Emirates Humanitarian City, which spans over 29,000 square meters. The construction of the field hospital will be finalized by the first week of May and will be managed by a medical team of 200 healthcare professionals, with a capacity to serve 1,200 patients.

He was briefed on the advancements in the field hospital in the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center, which is spread across 31,000 square meters, has capacity to cater to 1,000 patients and is staffed by a medical team of 150 healthcare professionals.

The third field hospital in Dubai Parks and Resorts, with a space of 29,000 square meters, will be ready by the end of April and will be operated by a medical team of 200 healthcare professionals, serving 1,200 patients.

The establishment of the three field hospitals is aligned with the nation’s vision to expand the number of medical facilities and be equipped to care for patients with COVID-19, strengthening the healthcare sector’s capabilities and preparedness for current and future challenges through the provision of world-class care that meet and exceed international standards.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: "The UAE’s leadership are paving the way to make sure all necessary precautions and measures are in place as we face the current pandemic. We will overcome this challenging time by joining efforts and working together, as seen over the last month. The healthcare sector has received support from all ends to continue playing a pivotal role in protecting the health and safety of the community and proudly leading the fight against COVID-19."

"We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) as we continue to ensure the healthcare sector’s absolute readiness to meet the needs of the community and provide quality healthcare services," he continued.

Salem Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA, said: "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve both globally and here in the Emirates, it is imperative that we have a high level of preparedness, in line with the vision of our leadership. It is more important now than ever that we work together in the fight against the pandemic, collaborating with other entities and leveraging our collective strengths for the sole priority of protecting our community. We are extremely grateful to all our partners including ADNEC, Emirates Humanitarian City and Dubai Parks and Resorts to have generously entrusted their facilities and spaces to the nation.

"

"It is important to emphasise that the establishment of the new field hospitals is not a response to existing demand, but instead is a precautionary measure to ensure that we have the capabilities to care for each and every patient in the event we are faced with an influx of positive coronavirus cases," Al Noaimi continues.

The field hospital in Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center was built in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and in adherence to international standards. This co-operation demonstrates the strength of partnership between SEHA and ADNEC, as subsidiaries of ADQ.

To ensure world-class patient experience, the new ADNEC field hospital includes quarantine patient rooms that are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, recreational facilities which will enable patients to look after their health and fitness needs, and free high-speed internet services along with a personal iPad for each patient and shared TVs hosting various films and programs. Patients will also be given the opportunity to participate in engaging activities organized by ADNEC during their stay.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO, ADNEC said: "Under the direction of the UAE’s leadership and in support of their efforts in combating the virus, we entrust our assets to the nation with the vision that all patients are cared for appropriately during their journey to recovery. The health and wellbeing of the people of the UAE is our shared responsibility, and we are prepared to play our part. In this regard, two of ADNEC’s facilities; one in the UAE and one in London, have been transformed to field hospitals, thanks to their availability and flexibility to be adapted in record time. We are honored to partner with SEHA and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi to launch the field hospitals as an effective addition to the country’s initiatives to safeguard our community, and thank all those involved in the nation’s response to COVID-19."

Dr Aref Al Shehhi, Group Senior Advisor, SEHA said: "As the backbone of the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi with a depth of experience and legacy in advanced care, SEHA has been leading the battle against COVID-19. The establishment of three field hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is the latest in a series of numerous strategic initiatives introduced by the network, including the designation of Al Rahba and Al Ain Hospitals as facilities to exclusively treat and quarantine coronavirus patients."

Other initiatives introduced by SEHA in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak include the roll-out of 14 drive-through testing facilities across the nation, under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, introducing the Telemedicine Virtual Outpatient Clinic which has completed over 28,000 virtual consultations, easy access to medication through the launch of a medication home delivery service that has delivered over 3,500 prescriptions to patient homes and additional deliveries to cars parked outside Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, and establishing a dedicated WhatsApp hotline to respond to the community’s coronavirus-related concerns or enquiries.