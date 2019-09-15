Khalid bin Mohamed offers condolences to family of martyr Ali Al Dhanhani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee, has offered his condolences to the family of the martyr Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani, who fell while carrying out his national duties.

During his visit to the mourning majlis in Fujairah on Sunday, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed expressed his deepest condolences to the martyr's family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant his family patience and solace.