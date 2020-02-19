Khalid bin Mohamed visits 'Furusiyya Exhibition' at Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited Louvre Abu Dhabi today to view its current exhibition 'Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West', accompanied by members of the Executive Office.

On his arrival at the museum, he was received by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Manuel Rabaté, the Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

His Highness toured the exhibition and enjoyed the display of more than 130 artefacts which demonstrate the emergence of knights as a social class, the art of war, as well as how favourite pastimes of knights manifested throughout the visual culture of the middle Ages.

Sheikh Khalid viewed objects ranging from arms and armour, to written and illustrated treatises and manuscripts, to heraldic and decorative objects. These are complemented by a historic account and comparative study between knightly culture in East and West throughout the Middle Ages.

The exhibition will be on display until 30th May 2020 and will be accompanied by an extensive cultural programme, including a performance by contemporary artist Wael Shawky with more than 20 singers and musicians performing in the classical Arabic ‘fidjeri’ style, which first developed more than 800 years amongst fishermen in the Arabian Gulf.