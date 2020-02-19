UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Bin Mohamed Visits 'Furusiyya Exhibition' At Louvre Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

Khalid bin Mohamed visits 'Furusiyya Exhibition' at Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited Louvre Abu Dhabi today to view its current exhibition 'Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West', accompanied by members of the Executive Office.

On his arrival at the museum, he was received by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Manuel Rabaté, the Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

His Highness toured the exhibition and enjoyed the display of more than 130 artefacts which demonstrate the emergence of knights as a social class, the art of war, as well as how favourite pastimes of knights manifested throughout the visual culture of the middle Ages.

Sheikh Khalid viewed objects ranging from arms and armour, to written and illustrated treatises and manuscripts, to heraldic and decorative objects. These are complemented by a historic account and comparative study between knightly culture in East and West throughout the Middle Ages.

The exhibition will be on display until 30th May 2020 and will be accompanied by an extensive cultural programme, including a performance by contemporary artist Wael Shawky with more than 20 singers and musicians performing in the classical Arabic ‘fidjeri’ style, which first developed more than 800 years amongst fishermen in the Arabian Gulf.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi May 2020 From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE calls for prioritising education for all

16 minutes ago

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds first meeting

16 minutes ago

Iniesta sparks Kobe to late win in Asian Champions ..

2 minutes ago

US-India Trade Deal Not Frozen, Commerce Ministers ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Rawalpindi for devising anti-dengue m ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority constitutes a commit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.