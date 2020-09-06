Khalid bin Mohamed visits Government Support Department in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, gave instructions to focus on developing human capital in order to effectively contribute to Abu Dhabi’s future plans, during his visit to the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khalid also gave instructions to work immediately on creating an integrated framework to meet the emirate’s needs in terms of skills and talent in the coming five years, in different fields that support a sustainable economy, and to conduct training courses for graduates, and create jobs in the public and private sectors.

During his visit, Sheikh Khalid was briefed by Ali Rashed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, in the presence of Mohammed Hamad Al Hameli, Under-Secretary of the Department of Government Support and Director Generals of affiliate entities of the department, on the department’s strategy for the coming five years.

Sheikh Khalid was briefed on a number of initiatives and projects that are part of the Department of Government Support’s 5-year strategy, with a focus on human capital, the empowerment of young people, government purchases, digital transformation and government data.

Sheikh Khalid launched ‘Abu Dhabi Open Data Platform’, which provides reliable data on 10 key sectors aimed at benefiting the community by facilitating the sharing of open data.

Initiatives presented included the ‘Once Only’ policy, which has been approved by the Executive Committee to facilitate and ease procedures, and enhance integration between government entities and companies. They also presented Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s initiatives, launched in cooperation with the Department of Government Support, and supported by government entities, which aim to unlock job opportunities for young people and help them benefit from business contracts in the emirate.

Sheikh Khalid praised the achievements of the Department of Government Support and the efforts of its staff, and emphasised the importance of positioning Abu Dhabi as a centre of excellence, and leveraging modern technologies to innovate new solutions and services to advance the wellbeing of all community members.

Ali Rashed Al Ketbi said the department is focusing on plans and projects that aim to further enhance government services by instilling a culture of innovation. He emphasised the importance of providing world-class government services, systems and practices.

He expressed his thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for their continual follow-up and directives, which have motivated the department to launch a series of successful projects. He also thanked all government entities and their staff for their commitment and efforts, which have contributed to the projects’ success.