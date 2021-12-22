(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Ahmed Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Ruler's Court of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of the Port, Customs and Free Zone Establishment, laid the foundation stone of a new warehouse of Hutchison Ports UAQ Ltd., located in Ahmed bin Rashid Port and costing a total of AED18 million.

The project, which expects to be completed in 2022, aims to strengthen the emirate’s economy through improving the level of services provided by the facilities of Ahmed bin Rashid Port.

The warehouse, designated as Warehouse No.

20, will feature several innovative and sustainable technologies and will be built on an area covering 50,000-square feet.

The warehouse will utilise industry-leading sustainability measures, such as solar panels that could reduce electricity consumption by up to 40 percent to promote a culture of technological innovation and flexibility to address climate change.

Hutchison Ports UAQ has a container facility with four berths and a public port in the emirate located close to the Umm Al Qaiwain Free Zone.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs and several senior officials.