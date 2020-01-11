Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, today attended a ceremony to celebrate wedding of nine couples, organised at Al Sarouj Majlis in Al Ain.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the mass wedding ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Dr.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nasser bin Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalid congratulated the couples and wished them a happy and stable family life.

The couples extended their gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who spares no efforts to support the youth. They also hailed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for patronising the mass wedding.