Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, held their first board meeting on Wednesday via video conference.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the ZHO Board, led the meeting proceedings.

During the videoconference, His Highness expressed his great pride and appreciation for the trust awarded to him by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who assigned him to head the organisation’s Board of Directors for 2020. He said that it was an honour to take on such a noble mission.

The first board meeting for the year was conducted remotely through videoconferencing technology as a result of COVID-19 developments. The videoconference highlighted the ZHO's efforts to carry out health and safety preventative measures that limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Khalid reiterated the UAE leadership's support of the organisation, and their mandate to provide comprehensive support services to people of determination (persons with disabilities). He welcomed the new board, and highlighted the previous board's accomplishments, adding that they had fulfilled their roles with a great sense of responsibility, honesty and sincerity from May 2014 to June 2019 period.

He further praised the efforts and dedication of all members, as well as the ZHO's employees. Sheikh Khalid said that it is the organisation's staff that "provide invaluable services to an invisible segment of our beloved Emirati society, at a time where our beloved country has taken it upon itself to become a pioneer in service provision to people of determination."

In his statement, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed affirmed, "The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination is working hard to implement government directives towards attaining effective community integration for people of determination."

He explained that this is achieved by establishing sustainable employment programmes that are in line with the national policies of empowerment, advanced care provision and development and implementation of rehabilitation and treatment programmes for persons with disabilities.

"This strategy is fundamentally linked to societal culture in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and is embedded within the organisation’s vision to create equal rights that deepen happiness and community empowerment for people of determination," Sheikh Khalid added.

His Highness instructed the ZHO board to continue to utilise mechanisms and implement measures to provide all of the institution's services remotely during the current pandemic. He called on the ZHO board to harness smart technologies to facilitate support services for persons with disabilities in a way that empowers individuals and advance the development of their technical skills.

During the meeting, ZHO Secretary-General Abdullah Al Humaidan presented a report on the organisation's current working methodologies, particularly those implemented as a result of COVID-19 developments. He noted that remote work measures for the ZHO's staff were adapted. Still, more importantly, that distance learning measures utilising visual communication technologies were applied to ensure that ZHO students continue their education.

The Secretary-General also noted a collaborative effort between the ZHO and the Emirates Foundation that saw the launch of virtual sign language workshops, in conjunction with the 45th Arab Deaf Week. Marked annually, this year's Arab Deaf Week, which kicked off on 20th April, sees Arab organisations come together to ensure support for the hearing impaired.

Meeting participants also covered a range of agenda items, including the digital transformation of the organisation's services, following which, appropriate decisions and recommendations were made.