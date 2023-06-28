Open Menu

Khalid Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al Adha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him good health and further development and welfare for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Khalid also sent Eid greetings to

ae/en/category/t2/HH_Sheikh_Mohammed_bin_Rashid_Al_Maktoum">His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

He also congratulated the UAE citizens, and the Arab and Islamic communities in the UAE, wishing them good health, progress, and prosperity.

