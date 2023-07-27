Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), mourned his brother the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away Thursday.

Sheikh Khalid said, “With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, I extended my heartfelt condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family, and the Emirati people on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant us patience and solace.”