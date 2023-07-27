Open Menu

Khalid Bin Zayed Mourns Passing Of Sheikh Saeed Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), mourned his brother the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away Thursday.

Sheikh Khalid said, “With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, I extended my heartfelt condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family, and the Emirati people on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant us patience and solace.”

Related Topics

God Family

Recent Stories

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

13 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Bus ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Business Council to boost bilater ..

14 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Coo ..

AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Cooperation to attract Chinese Au ..

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 b ..

Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 billion for first half of 2023

15 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afri ..

Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi for standing with PTI chief

22 minutes ago
Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

54 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

60 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

1 hour ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

1 hour ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 hours ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East