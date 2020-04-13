Khalid bin Zayed praises launch of National Home Testing Programme for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, praised the launch of the National Home Testing Programme for People of Determination by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The programme is a continuation of the UAE’s preventive efforts to improve the community’s safety and maintain public health. It also complements the efforts of drive-through testing centres and accredited testing centres around the country to detect those infected with coronavirus, COVID-19.

Sheikh Khalid thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for supporting all segments of society, especially those who are members of the organisation, as well as for his keenness to support the organisation’s initiatives, projects, programmes and strategic plans.

Sheikh Khaled said that the organisation has taken the appropriate precautionary and preventive measures, since the start of the crisis, to preserve the health and safety of its members and their families, and its cadres have followed the series of preventive and precautionary measures implemented by the Abu Dhabi Government in response to the related national efforts to ensure the safety of the public.

He also pointed out that the organisation is working to implement and adopt the online work initiative and distance education system for people of determination, as well as organise training workshops, due to its belief in the importance of achieving the strategic goals of business continuity and education, and providing services for people of determination.