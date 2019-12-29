UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Zayed Praises UAE Cabinet’s Adoption Of Policy To Protect People Of Determination

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Khalid bin Zayed praises UAE Cabinet’s adoption of policy to protect people of determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, praised the UAE Cabinet’s adoption of a policy to protect people of determination from abuse.

The policy also aims to ensure their effective participation and provide them with opportunities in a safe society that guarantees a decent life.

Sheikh Khalid praised the support and attention received by people of determination from the country’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the unstinted support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander in Chief of the UAE Armed Forces, which helped to achieve significant results.

"The issuance of the policy to protect people of determination is in line with the government’s future directives to undertake a comprehensive development for all members of society and its different groups. This is also in line with the national policy to empower people of determination with its six axes issued by the government, according to which the name, people of determination, was launched. They must achieve successes and overcome their challenges," Sheikh Khalid said.

