Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring for families, children, people of determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, thanked H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, for taking care of families and children, especially those who are people of determination.

He also praised Sheikha Fatima’s efforts to launch local and international initiatives that aim to maintain social stability around the world and ensure the happiness, cohesion and safety of families.

In a press statement, Sheikh Khalid announced the honouring of the foundation with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Award for Excellence and Community Intelligence in the category of "Institutions Supporting People of Determination," under the framework of Sheikha Fatima’s Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.

The programme’s current session received a higher than expected 3,093 candidates, which is due to the tireless efforts of the ZHO, which has launched a series of related initiatives and projects, he added.

He expressed his happiness and pride at being the chairman of the board of directors of the organisation, which carries the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, provides advanced services to people of determination, and invests in their resources and energies to create a positive environment overall that enables them to achieve their potential and aspirations.

Sheikh Khalid explained that the ZHO offers 32 services, including 12 basic services and 20 sub-services, such as psychological care and family counselling, while pointing out that it aims to help the families of people of determination, prepares them to accept the idea of having a disabled family member, and teaches them how to help their disabled family members live happily.

"The support enjoyed by our sons and daughters, who are motivated nationally by the country’s leadership and institutions and departments, has made the UAE a pioneer in this area among countries and highlights the successful efforts to empower them in society," Sheikh Khalid said in conclusion.