Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern technology to facilitate services for people of determination, their families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), urged the board during a meeting, to continue investing and harnessing modern technological means to facilitate services for customers, especially people of determination and their families.

The board conveyed its warmest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and to Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the UAE’s golden jubilee.

Sheikh Khalid affirmed, "We are preparing to enter the next fifty years of the life of our state more confident in our approach, more committed to our principles, more proud of our achievements and more optimistic about our ability to make more achievements, to take our country and our people to their due position among all peoples of the earth."

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its endless support of the ZHO, which contributed to the considerable achievement and results of the ZHO to provide the finest care and rehabilitation, continuing the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalid congratulated the ZHO’s employees and cadres on the occasion of winning the "Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award" in its eleventh session as the best local institution, for organising the 2021 World Shooting Para Sport Cup for the fifth time running in Al Ain, and for winning the Sharjah Government Communication Award organised by the International Government Communication Centre of the Sharjah Government Media Office in its eighth session, in the category of the Best Idea for the Impact of Future Generations – the Arab world, for the ZHO’s influential campaign "Be the Change", which carries a global invitation to all Individuals, institutions and organisations to be part of the change for the benefit of people of determination around the globe.

He urged the ZHO to benefit from the positives of the digital revolution, and complement the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government to advance digital transformation across the emirate.

The ZHO’s Secretary-General, Abdulla Abdulalee Alhumaidan, presented a report on the most important developments and changes that have taken place since the board’s last meeting, including the ZHO’s activities. The most prominent of these activities was the presentation of the strategic performance, which included the institutional performance report and the results of the strategy indicators for 2021.

Among the achievements were also the inauguration of the 3D printing workshop with the efforts of people of determination, the project to produce dates from the farms of the Agricultural Rehabilitation Unit in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and the "Blooming Bee Flowers" project through the development of the flower arrangement workshop by opening a flower exhibition and store in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and strategic cooperation with OTP Company to establish an integrated central workshop for prosthetics.

The ZHO’s 2021 achievements included obtaining a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games by Abdullah Sultan Al Ariani in shooting, organising the World Shooting Para Sport Cup in Al Ain, and obtaining several medals in local, regional and international championships by a number of the ZHO’s champions, members of its sports clubs, the sensory rooms project for people of determination, which has six sensory rooms in shopping malls and vital areas in Abu Dhabi to provide a safe space for children of determination, especially those with autism.

Other achievements included the launch of the Chinese-Emirati Sign dictionary, to achieve social and cultural communication in both countries, the implementation of the "Bridges of Hope" programme to train parents of people of determination with mental disorders and autism disorder in the UAE, the Kingdom of Jordan and in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the rehabilitation of care providers to train them in the languages of their countries of origin to help raise the efficiency of escorts.

The board members discussed several topics on the agenda that would provide the finest training, rehabilitation and education programmes for the people of determination, contribute to developing their capabilities and energies and integrate them as active members in society.