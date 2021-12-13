UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Al Marar Heads UAE Delegation In Preparatory Meeting For GCC Ministerial Summit

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, yesterday chaired the UAE's delegation participating in the 150th preparatory session for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The foreign ministers of GCC member states discussed issues listed in the meeting’s agenda and took the necessary decisions. They also stressed the importance of promoting GCC joint action.

The foreign ministers also held a meeting with Sameh Shoukri, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss several topics of mutual concern and ways of boosting their coordination and cooperation in various areas.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting.

