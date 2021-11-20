Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, is taking part in the 17th edition of the Manama Dialogue, which kicked off on Friday.

The three-day event is organised by the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

More than 40 delegations comprising 300 officials, foreign and defence ministers, leaders of security services, thinkers and researchers, from various countries, are participating to exchange views on urgent security challenges and geopolitical developments in the region and Asia.

On the sidelines of the forum, the participants are conducting many panel discussions to discuss the agenda.

The forum is one of the most significant global diplomatic and security summits, which has continued for the past seventeen years, as it contributes significantly to enhancing security and stability in the middle East, and to understanding the developments surrounding it.