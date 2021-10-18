DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, made a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, during which he toured the pavilions of Arab countries participating in the event and met with Fuad Hussein, Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Al Marar participated in the opening ceremony of the Iraq Pavilion, and welcomed Iraq's participation in the global event, highlighting the strong ties between their countries.

The UAE Minister of State toured the Sustainability, Opportunity, and Mobility districts at Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as the GCC countries' and other Arab countries' pavilions.

Al Marar highlighted the UAE's efforts to unite the world through Expo 2020 Dubai around pillars of tolerance and coexistence.

I am confident that the experiences offered at Expo 2020 Dubai will be a source of inspiration for visitors to innovate and learn about other cultures, he added.

Al Marar also underscored the great economic and developmental prospects which the event will create, as well as its role in enhancing the UAE's global position as a tourism and business hub.