Khalifa Award For Education Launches Judging Process For 18th Session
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy institutions, has officially begun the judging process for the 18th session of the award 2025.
The process will be carried out through specialised committees assessing the works submitted across various categories at the local, regional, and international levels.
This year, the award includes ten fields across 17 categories, including the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, the first of its kind globally. This category aims to highlight best practices in early childhood education, fostering a creative and innovative environment for research institutions worldwide.
Humaid Al-Houti, Secretary-General of the award, expressed gratitude for the wide participation in this session, with candidates from over 48 countries, underscoring the award's prestigious standing at all levels.
Al-Houti emphasised that the judging process adheres to the highest standards of transparency and objectivity, ensuring that the award continues to serve as a leading platform for promoting educational excellence and recognising initiatives that enrich education at all levels.
Recent Stories
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan
Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..
Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..
MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan1 minute ago
-
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session1 minute ago
-
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations16 minutes ago
-
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan31 minutes ago
-
Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder response58 minutes ago
-
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour stop59 minutes ago
-
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recognition2 hours ago
-
Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management2 hours ago
-
MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT2 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Ramadan3 hours ago
-
ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG project4 hours ago