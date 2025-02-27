Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy institutions, has officially begun the judging process for the 18th session of the award 2025.

The process will be carried out through specialised committees assessing the works submitted across various categories at the local, regional, and international levels.

This year, the award includes ten fields across 17 categories, including the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, the first of its kind globally. This category aims to highlight best practices in early childhood education, fostering a creative and innovative environment for research institutions worldwide.

Humaid Al-Houti, ​​Secretary-General of the award, expressed gratitude for the wide participation in this session, with candidates from over 48 countries, underscoring the award's prestigious standing at all levels.

Al-Houti emphasised that the judging process adheres to the highest standards of transparency and objectivity, ensuring that the award continues to serve as a leading platform for promoting educational excellence and recognising initiatives that enrich education at all levels.