Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid appointed Secretary-General of ‘Arab Fund for Addressing Disasters and Crises’

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan assumed his position as Secretary-General of the Arab Fund for Disasters and Crises Management, under a new initiative launched by the Arab Parliament as part its new action strategy aimed at helping Arab communities face sudden crises and disasters.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his appreciation for his selection, noting the values of giving and volunteering are historically instilled in the Arab region and are key motives for always supporting Arab communities.

He then pledged to help achieve the fund’s noble objectives.

During a press conference, Adel Abdulrahman Al Assoumi, President of the Arab Parliament, stressed the appointment of Sheikh Khalifa as the fund’s Secretary-General is mainly due to his key role in supporting the culture of volunteering and humanitarian work in the UAE, as well as his significant efforts and widespread social activities in the volunteering sector in both the UAE and the Arab region, and noted that he would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the fund.

The Arab Parliament’s initiative to establish the fund highlights its noble humanitarian and social values, Al Assoumi added, hoping that the fund will support charity, relief and volunteering activities across the Arab region.

The fund is a real platform for establishing a comprehensive Arab system in this area, based on relevant universal foundations and standards, he said in conclusion.