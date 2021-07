ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) Shiekh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Wajib Volunteering Association, has congratulated the UAE leadership and people and the volunteers, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

He said the Association will continue its efforts to contribute in containing COVID-19 and mitigating its impacts.