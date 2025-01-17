- Home
Khalifa Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Attends Inauguration Of 2nd Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended inauguration of the 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi, until 19th January 2025.
During his visit to the championship, Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan observed the playing of the UAE National Anthem signalling the start of the competition.
He then watched a number of matches and highlighted the importance of the event in nurturing young talent in jiu-jitsu.
He also praised the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in advancing the sport and providing a platform for athletes of all ages to compete and enhance their skills.
The event was also attended by Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge.
