Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has inaugurated the World Utilities Congress 2025, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 29th May.

He toured the exhibition and reviewed the latest advancements in energy and utility technologies, including innovative solutions being developed and deployed by leading local companies, shaping the future of the sector.

The congress continues to serve as a premier platform for advancing sustainable energy and water solutions, with this year’s congress held under the theme Innovating for a New Age of Utilities.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan praised the importance of the conference in promoting sustainability and advancing international cooperation in the utilities sector, affirming the significant role of this event as a key platform for advancing sustainable solutions in the fields of energy and water.

Day one featured ministerial panels on aligning energy strategies with COP30 goals and balancing growth with sustainability in emerging markets, alongside sessions on net-zero pathways, energy storage, nuclear power, and water scarcity solutions. Panels also explored cross-border power interconnectivity, while the Innovation Hub showcased emerging technologies transforming the utilities sector.

The World Utilities Congress 2025 will continue until 29th May, attracting more than 18,000 industry experts and more than 500 speakers in more than 120 panel discussions, providing a vital forum for industry leaders to share insights, collaborate on solutions, and advance progress towards a sustainable and resilient utilities future.