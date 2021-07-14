UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Bin Tahnoon Congratulates Children Of Martyrs For Completing High School Exams

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of martyrs for completing high school exams

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, congratulated, via video conferencing, the children of martyrs who completed their high school exams this year.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed that the youth are the true wealth of the UAE and the actual drivers of its development process, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his intervention in the Future Makers Course organised by the office, as part of the Khatawat Programme, which aims to offer professional guidance to graduates who are members of the families of martyrs after completing high school, Sheikh Khalifa said that the UAE’s leadership is keen to develop the skills and capacities of the youth, to enable them to participate in the national development process.

The office organised the Future Makers Course targeting high school graduates to motivate them to meet the demands of the future orientations of the UAE Government, the vision of its leadership, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to empower the youth and enable them to successfully achieve their ambitions.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Government Court

Recent Stories

Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Templ ..

46 seconds ago

Naya Pakistan Housing scheme; a people friendly me ..

33 minutes ago

White House Confirms It Will Start to Relocate Afg ..

33 minutes ago

Govt focusing on good governance, economic reforms ..

33 minutes ago

AJK President calls for waging lawfare against Ind ..

33 minutes ago

Delegation of Justice Lawyer Forum calls on Gover ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.