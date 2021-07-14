Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of martyrs for completing high school exams

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, congratulated, via video conferencing, the children of martyrs who completed their high school exams this year.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed that the youth are the true wealth of the UAE and the actual drivers of its development process, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his intervention in the Future Makers Course organised by the office, as part of the Khatawat Programme, which aims to offer professional guidance to graduates who are members of the families of martyrs after completing high school, Sheikh Khalifa said that the UAE’s leadership is keen to develop the skills and capacities of the youth, to enable them to participate in the national development process.

The office organised the Future Makers Course targeting high school graduates to motivate them to meet the demands of the future orientations of the UAE Government, the vision of its leadership, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to empower the youth and enable them to successfully achieve their ambitions.