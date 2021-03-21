UrduPoint.com
Khalifa Bin Tahnoon Congratulates Sheikha Fatima, Mothers Of Martyrs On Mother’s Day

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates Sheikha Fatima, mothers of martyrs on Mother’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, today congratulated H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," as well as the mothers of martyrs and all other mothers in the UAE.

"On the day when the entire world is celebrating Mother’s Day, we salute, appreciate and respect all mothers in the UAE, most notably the mothers of the martyrs, who instilled the values of dignity, courage, heroism and sacrifice in their sons," he said.

"Every word of appreciation will not be enough to thank those great Emirati women, who are serving as beacons of light for future generations and raising them on the values of patriotism and loyalty to the nation," he added.

At the end of his speech, Sheikh Khalifa addressed the mothers of martyrs, stating, "May you keep inspiring generations every year."

