Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Meets With French Ambassador To UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed meets with French Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi, met with Nicolas Niemtchinow, the Ambassador of France to the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed and the French Ambassador discussed a number of issues of shared interest, emphasising the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and France and their commitment to strengthening cooperation in various fields.

