Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Meets With French Ambassador To UAE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi, met with Nicolas Niemtchinow, the Ambassador of France to the United Arab Emirates.
During the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed and the French Ambassador discussed a number of issues of shared interest, emphasising the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and France and their commitment to strengthening cooperation in various fields.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers at Al Shindagha
Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed meets with French Ambassador to UAE
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers at Al Shindagha22 seconds ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed meets with French Ambassador to UAE42 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Tra ..46 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister46 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations46 minutes ago
-
Eight killed, 12 injured in train collision in Egypt2 hours ago
-
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Europe records highest measles rate since 19972 hours ago
-
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 234 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts4 hours ago
-
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 20244 hours ago
-
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’4 hours ago