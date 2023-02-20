UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Receives Defence Minister Of Republic Of Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI,20th February, 2023 (WAM) – Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup of Republic of Korea, today paid a visit to Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama, that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, welcomed the Korean Defence Minister upon his arrival.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, and then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

During his tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour ended with a word written by Minister Lee, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

