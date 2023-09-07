Open Menu

Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Receives Defence Minister Of Hellenic Republic At Wahat Al Karama

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Hellenic Republic at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, today received at Wahat Al Karama, Nikos Dendias, Minister for National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Upon his arrival, Dendias, accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun, attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They also went on a tour across the memorial, during which the Defence Minister of the Hellenic Republic listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections of Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Writing in the visitor's log, Dendias expressed his respect and appreciation for the UAE's martyrs.

