Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Receives Israeli Interior Minister In Wahat Al Karama

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, received today Monday at Wahat Al Karama the Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and the accompanying delegation who are on a state visit to the UAE.

Upon her arrival, Shaked attended with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards, she went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Shaked also wrote a word in the visitor’s log, expressing her utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Wahat Al Karama is Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

