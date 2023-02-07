UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Receives Italian Defence Minister At Wahat Al Karama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, today received at Wahat Al Karama, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun and Crosetto attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They also went on a tour across the memorial, where the Italian defence minister listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Italian Defence Minister Crosetto expressed his respect for the UAE's martyrs in the visitor's log.

