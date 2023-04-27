UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Receives New Zealand's Defence Minister At Wahat Al Karama

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, today received at Wahat Al Karama, New Zealand's Minister of Defence Andrew Little, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun and Andrew attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, before laying a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They also went on a tour across the memorial, where the defence minister listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections at Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Andrew expressed his respect for the UAE's martyrs in the visitor's log.

