Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Receives South African Minister Of Defence And Military Veterans At Wahat Al Karama

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) Thandi Modise, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans of South Africa, today paid a visit to Wahat Al Karama, national and cultural landmark of Abu Dhabi that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend and protect their homeland.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, welcomed the South African Minister of Defence upon his arrival.

The minister attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, and then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

During his tour, Modise listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour ended with a word written by the minister expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

