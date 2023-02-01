Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, today received at Wahat Al Karama, Tanzila Narbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun and Narbaeva attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They also went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama, where the Chairperson of the Uzbek Senate listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Narbaeva expressed her respect for the UAE's martyrs in the visitor's log.