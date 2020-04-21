Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority distribute Ramadan ration to 2,600 families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority are jointly working on a humanitarian project to stabilise the living conditions of Emirati families and support their basic needs, through distributing Ramadan ration to 2,600 families benefitting from a social support programme in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Distribution started today in dedicated locations across the emirate.

A source from the foundation praised the cooperation between the two entities, adding that this step is important, as it serves Emirati society during the current emergency circumstances that require everyone to exert maximum efforts in their respective fields to overcome the crisis, by adhering to the various governmental and organisational measures taken to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

"The foundation aims to enhance the cooperation, integration and synergy of the national efforts of various local institutions concerned with community services.

It also praises the role of the authority and its effective contribution to community services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi," the source added.

An official source from the Department of Community Development said, "Under the current circumstances, the authority is continuing to support beneficiary families and reduce their burdens, in line with the directives of the country’s leadership to provide decent lives and social stability to Emirati families in the emirate. This cooperation with the foundation is part of the combined efforts between government institutions."

The cooperation between the two entities is also part of the government’s efforts to ensure the safety of community members in their homes, in line with the precautionary measures taken by the country to counter the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The authority is continuing its efforts to support families benefitting from social support programmes, through cooperating with various national partners.