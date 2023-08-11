Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches new health initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has launched a new initiative titled "Your Giving is a Cure and Happiness" with its partners.

The initiative aims to encourage social engagement and ensure the provision of medical aid and healthcare services to vulnerable patients.

It consists of establishing a digital donation platform that will help reduce the financial burdens facing vulnerable patients by providing them with healthcare services and medical supplies.

Through the initiative, the foundation aims to create easy and innovative means for receiving donations from institutions, business owners and community members, focusing on medical equipment and supplies for chronic disease patients and critical cases.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, said the new initiative underscores the foundation's objectives to provide comprehensive healthcare services to vulnerable community segments.

He also highlighted the importance of community engagement, solidarity and cooperation between institutions and community members to make such initiatives succeed.

Al Khouri commended the support and monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Foundation, and his directives to support the foundation’s local and international programmes.

The foundation’s health and humanitarian initiative is part of its efforts to improve its humanitarian work and foster institutional and community collaborations through various digital channels, to provide healthcare services and deliver medical supplies to those in need both inside and outside the country.

The foundation strives to improve the health and well-being of people inside and outside the UAE. Over the past three years, it has supported 1,517 people with healthcare needs in the UAE, including those requiring medical treatment, surgeries, medication, medical equipment and supplies.

It has also helped people of determination with their educational fees and health insurance cards and has launched health projects in 21 countries around the world.

The foundation’s first phase of work focussed on offering treatment and medical supplies for institutions and individuals who could donate personally or with credit cards. The next phase will introduce more modern ways of giving.