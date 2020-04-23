UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation Launches Iftar Meals Project For Workers During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches Iftar meals project for workers during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launched a project to provide 4.5 million Iftar meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan to workers in industrial areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

An official source from the foundation stated that this initiative is in line with the Ramadan Mir (ration) initiative that has benefitted 46,000 families around the country, stressing that it reflects the appreciation of the UAE, its authorities and people for this important segment of the community that deserves constant support, as they play a key role in the country’s development, especially during the current crisis, which requires precautionary measures that have led to the closing of Iftar tents and Ramadan meal distribution centres.

The foundation will provide nutritious Iftar meals to workers in the targeted areas according to specific health conditions and standards, he added.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

16 minutes ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

46 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Earthquake hits eastern province of Saudi&#039;s A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.