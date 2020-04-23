Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches Iftar meals project for workers during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launched a project to provide 4.5 million Iftar meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan to workers in industrial areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

An official source from the foundation stated that this initiative is in line with the Ramadan Mir (ration) initiative that has benefitted 46,000 families around the country, stressing that it reflects the appreciation of the UAE, its authorities and people for this important segment of the community that deserves constant support, as they play a key role in the country’s development, especially during the current crisis, which requires precautionary measures that have led to the closing of Iftar tents and Ramadan meal distribution centres.

The foundation will provide nutritious Iftar meals to workers in the targeted areas according to specific health conditions and standards, he added.